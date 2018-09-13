Ergonomic Casters & Accessories

Hamilton Caster has introduced a lineup of ergonomic casters, wheels and related accessories. The new running gear is designed to satisfy high standards established by ergonomists and safety managers in today’s manufacturing environments.

The new ergo caster series is a marriage of Hamilton’s best rolling and quietest polyurethane wheels mounted in the company’s Spinfinity maintenance-free kingpinless casters. The ergo casters feature three different polyurethane wheel types: 1) The Ergo-Tech is the easiest wheel to push with the best (lowest) push/pull force and its rounded polyurethane tread and aluminum core works well in lightweight and non-rigorous environments. 2) The Ergo-Glide provides a respectable push/pull force and with its heavy-duty cast iron core is more durable and recommended for tougher environments. 3) The premium polyurethane tread Ultralast is reserved for those toughest application where all else fails.

To complement the new caster offering, Hamilton is introducing a new ergonomic contact brake, the ERZB. The new ERZB’s “wing-like” design lets you push down to engage and disengage the brake. The new brake is also highly compact, with a tighter envelope that minimizes trip hazards and maximizes safety. Its precision machined solid steel housing makes it durable and able to accept a heavy duty spring-loaded machined steel plunger.

Hamilton is also introducing a new foot-operated 4-position swivel lock, the ER4SL. Designed for when you want to switch from a swivel to a rigid caster to steer your load straight, the new swivel lock features the same “wing-like” design that lets you push down with your foot to engage and disengage the swivel lock. The new swivel lock is robotically welded to the caster’s mounting

