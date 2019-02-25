Menu
Piab piLIFT SMART
New Products

Ergonomic Vacuum Lifter

Piab has introduced piLIFT SMART, an Industry 4.0-ready vacuum lifter.

Sensing and monitoring movements and responding quickly to user intentions, the user-friendly vacuum lifter will lift and weigh loads simultaneously, collect and log data, making process statistics and analyses accessible to the user through web platform log-in.

From the shape of the handle (enabling right- and left-handed use), the hand guard and the possibility to grip from the side and to rotate objects, to the placement of variable speed controls and a minimized operating sound level, the design of piLIFT SMART has been guided by ergonomics and the wellbeing of users. Piab vacuum lifters can reduce the load on the operator’s body by more than 80%, while at the same optimizing productivity. It has the capacity to lift objects weighing 90 lb.

Piab

 

