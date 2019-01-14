Ergonomic Winch Bar

Menu
Kinedyne EASE-Z Winch Bar
Kinedyne LLC has introduced the EASE-Z Winch Bar, a Z-shaped winch bar that rotates 360 degrees, providing users with greater leverage.

Kinedyne LLC has introduced the EASE-Z Winch Bar, a Z-shaped cargo control tool that rotates 360 degrees, providing users with greater leverage. The bar comes in one standard model and two combination versions that have modified handles that can be used to release tension on chain binders.

The tough, heat-treated carbon-steel and mushroom-shaped head of the EASE-Z Winch Bar is tapered for easy insertion, and helps keep the bar seated in the winch cap, and preventing it from slipping out during revolution and when the user is applying torque. A knurled non-slip handle with a flanged grip ring on the bar’s upper shaft helps prevents it from slipping out of users’ hands even in moist conditions.

The Z-shaped EASE-Z Winch Bar can be rotated up to 360 degrees, enabling users to optimally position themselves and the bar to deliver leverage when tensioning winch straps. The rotation of the bar without having to remove it from the winch cap eyelet provides a pivoting action that lets users orient the bar as needed to avoid obstacles and to achieve optimum posture while applying up or down force.

