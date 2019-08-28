ERP with Updated Warehouse Solution

VAI has launched a new version of its flagship S2K Enterprise ERP solution, 6.1, featuring new efficiencies and innovations around S2K Warehouse, S2K Suggested Purchasing, S2K Mobile and S2K Analytics applications.

The software combines S2K Salesforce with S2K Marketing Cloud, permitting users to operate the device, customize the datasets they want to receive, and begin receiving data immediately.

v6.1 also comes with an enhanced suggested purchasing system. Companies that utilize v6.1 can reduce inventory while simultaneously increasing sales. S2K v6.1 has the ability to manage order requisitions, receive orders, invoice management, track suppliers as well as forecast future spending to help with budgeting.

S2K v6.1 offers users real-time access into analytics, like customer fill rates, through its ‘Health Check’ dashboards. S2K version 6.1 allows businesses to view up to 100 metrics, which are updated in real-time in the ERP system so organizations have actionable insights into historical trends.

VAI