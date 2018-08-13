Menu
APS Resource Dual Chain
New Products

Fall Protection for the Warehouse

APS Resource has introduced the Dual Chain, a fall protection safety option that’s designed to comply with the necessary OSHA standards.

With fall protection being an important issue in the warehousing industry, APS Resource has introduced the Dual Chain, a safety option that’s designed to comply with the necessary OSHA standards.

Consisting of two high visibility yellow security chains made of powder-coated steel, the Dual Chain is anchored in aluminum rings from opposite sides of the loading dock door frame. The chains are then stretched across the loading dock and secured into their corresponding receivers by pre-attached turnbuckles.

This product is manually operated and comes in lengths that accommodate door sizes of 8’, 9’ and 10’.

APS Resource

 

