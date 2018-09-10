Final Mile Distribution Mobile Solution

The Trimble SmartDelivery solution combines electronic proof of delivery, routing and fleet mobility technology to help users provide cost-effective delivery services.

With Trimble SmartDelivery, fleets can reach new levels of visibility with an end-to-end solution that:

● Reduces costs of delivery, increases delivery accuracy and provides real-time activity data;

● Provides single sign-on capabilities to enable increased driver efficiency both inside and outside of the cab;

● Gives drivers a more seamless driver workflow via an Electronic Proof of Delivery (ePOD) solution.

Trimble SmartDelivery utilizes single sign-on capabilities to take drivers from start to finish on their routes. Trimble SmartDelivery provides daily route planning and tracking, Hours of Service (HOS) and Electronic Logging Device (ELD) compliance, out-of-cab workflows, loading/unloading and truck assignment, deviation reporting, automatic notifications such as estimated time of arrival, and ePOD capabilities.

Trimble SmartDelivery is available on select Trimble-certified Android mobile devices.

Trimble Transportation