Flow Rack Replenishing Robot

Conveyco Technologies has introduced the Stacker-Bot, a flow rack autonomous mobile robot (AMR) replenisher that can store and retrieve on a single trip up to five cases or totes.

The Stacker-Bot can retrieve inventory from the floor, shelf or a conveyor level. The AMR continues to pick up to five SKUs for one trip. It automatically picks a case or tote, scans the barcode and stores it in the Stacker-Bot on any of the five on board shelves. It then uses its RCS (robot control system) and communicates to the WMS/WCS host software system.

Once up to five totes or cartons have been retrieved in the Stacker-Bot, it is directed via the WMS/WES software host to the exact locations required to place the inventory. The rack, shelf level and shelf location for each of the five SKUs is communicated to the Stacker-Bot. The robot always travels via the shortest path to its put-away location.

After the AMR has picked up the product to be replenished, the Stacker-Bot uses its two-dimensional camera technology to find its first location. It verifies its position by scanning the barcode on the rack and shelf level. Then, it automatically places the tote or case in the proper SKU location in the back of the flow rack. This operation is done transparently from the picking operator located at the front of the flow rack.

The Stacker-Bot travels to its next location and repeats this process until its load is depleted. It then goes back to the re-loading station to pick up more SKUs and repeats the process. Multiple Stacker-Bots are used to meet throughput and capacity requirements.

Each AMR is in communication with the WMS/WES/WCS software system. The Stacker-Bot can pick and stack up to five levels high or 102” tall. Its total capacity is up to 500 lbs. per unit or 110 pounds per shelf level. The system travels up to 1.64 feet/second via the shortest path to expedite its pick-ups and deliveries. Likewise, the totes or carton sizes can range from 15.75” to 23.6” X 15.75” X 3.9” to 12.2” in size.

The Stacker-Bot system can be integrated with flow rack, rack, shelving, conveyor and AS/RS workstation interfaces for both pick-ups and deliveries.

Conveyco Technologies

www.conveyco.com