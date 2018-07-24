Fork-Mounted Telehandler Attachment

JLG Industries Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company, has introduced the Fork-mounted Extendable Truss for lifting and placing objects around the job site.

The attachment is available for JLG and SkyTrak telehandlers, and is suitable for metal building erection, setting wooden trusses and putting up post-frame buildings in addition to more “low-rise” applications. It is designed to accommodate a maximum fork size of 2.36 x 7 x 72 inches.

It helps expand the capability of the telehandler by providing a low-profile attachment designed for handling suspended loads.

JLG Industries Inc.