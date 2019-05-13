Forklift Batteries

EnerSys has launched NexSys iON and NexSys PURE batteries, which are advanced Lithium-ion (Li-ion) and Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) solutions for a range of material handling applications.

NexSys iON batteries are offered in multiple sizes and configurations and integrated with a battery management system. They are engineered with large format prismatic cells and Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) cell chemistry. The integrated battery management system (BMS) in the control module provides protection, control and communication to the charger and truck.

NexSys PURE batteries, designed with advanced TPPL technology, provide reliable power without the requirements of watering, equalizing and battery changing. Equipped with an advanced BMS, charge and thermal controls are managed and the Wi-iQ battery monitoring device provides a continuous wireless data stream and stores all information and history of the battery.

EnerSys