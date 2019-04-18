Forklift Battery Selection System

Exide Technologies has introduced the GNB EasyPick battery selection system, which helps ensure that the first forklift battery charged is the first battery selected for use. It is designed to protect battery lifespan, increase operating hours and enhance productivity, and is suitable for smaller operations not yet ready to make the investment in a full battery fleet management system.

Operators just “pick the green one”—a green light indicates which battery to select first. An amber light identifies batteries that are fully charged and queued. Whenever the priority battery is taken, the next in the queue will turn green.

This works for up to 30 chargers. One controlling charger is needed for each battery type, which can then manage the others. The controlling charger sounds an alarm if a wrong battery is taken, reinforcing the correct operation of the system.

Exide Technologies