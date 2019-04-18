Menu
Exide EasyPick GNB
New Products

Forklift Battery Selection System

Exide Technologies has introduced the GNB EasyPick battery selection system, which helps ensure that the first forklift battery charged is the first battery selected for use.

Exide Technologies has introduced the GNB EasyPick battery selection system, which helps ensure that the first forklift battery charged is the first battery selected for use. It is designed to protect battery lifespan, increase operating hours and enhance productivity, and is suitable for smaller operations not yet ready to make the investment in a full battery fleet management system.

Operators just “pick the green one”—a green light indicates which battery to select first. An amber light identifies batteries that are fully charged and queued. Whenever the priority battery is taken, the next in the queue will turn green.

This works for up to 30 chargers. One controlling charger is needed for each battery type, which can then manage the others. The controlling charger sounds an alarm if a wrong battery is taken, reinforcing the correct operation of the system.

Exide Technologies

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Convey last-mile delivery solution
Last-Mile Delivery Solution
Apr 18, 2019
Panasonic Visual Sort Assist
Semi-automated Sorting System
Apr 17, 2019
Bison C-Lift M Series
Manual Container Lift Solution
Apr 15, 2019
Orbcomm-gt-12xx-sensors
Tracking Solution for Dry Trailers and Containers
Mar 27, 2019