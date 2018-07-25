Forklift Reader with RFID and IoT Capabilities

Venture Research has introduced the next generation of Industrial Forklift Readers that can withstand both indoor and outdoor harsh environments of forklift usage with its IP65 rating while incorporating RFID and IoT technology. With the swappable rechargeable Li-ion battery, the reader can be installed to full operation in just five minutes on a standard type 2 or type 3 carriage forklift.

The Forklift Reader can sense its environment and autonomously manage the complete pick, drop and stack operations while providing store and forward transactions directly to the cloud via Wi-Fi or optional cellular communications. Built-in location tracking incorporating GPS, RFID, and IoT (BLE) provides positional awareness of the forklift in real time.

Options include support of up to eight additional antennas, front facing camera, Vehicle Mount Terminal (VMT) support, GPIO, CAN Bus interfacing and flexible power options.

Venture Research Inc.