Forklift Safety Inspection App

The new MasterCheck app is designed to automate the process of required forklift inspection checks for every shift, and to provide the supervisor with important operational insights.

Operators can now complete the forklift inspection checks quickly and virtually on their mobile device or tablet and simply click “send” to have the record of that inspection sent to their supervisor. The forklift inspection is saved in the cloud, and on the device for the operator’s own records. Once the inspection is sent, the supervisor can receive a notification that all inspections are complete.

In addition, operators can complete and send Repair Reports, Accident Reports and Near Miss Reports. Once filled out, the operator can take a photo, and have it included in the report that is sent to the supervisor.

The MasterCheck app is available in the App Store and Google Play.

MasterCheck