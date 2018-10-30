Forklift Telematics Solution

I.D. Systems Inc. has introduced PowerFleet Essence, a new class of industrial truck telematics platforms aimed at small to medium-sized fleets used in manufacturing, distribution, logistics and retail centers.

PowerFleet Essence consists of the OC53 operator console mounted on the industrial truck and the PowerFleet Control Center app downloaded to an iPad or iPhone. The system communicates using a Bluetooth direct connection, so it does not require IT support or Wi-Fi networking. This same platform can also secure and track construction heavy equipment.

Communication with the PowerFleet Control Center application works out-of-the-box, and industrial truck data is collected automatically while in range of any app-enabled Bluetooth device, then displayed and managed in the intuitive, “self-service” PowerFleet Control Center app. PowerFleet Essence can be configured to support different languages to simplify operator comprehension, adoption and action. Initial support includes English, Spanish, French and German.

It’s designed to ensure site managers that only certified operators are using their equipment, when they have completed required safety inspections, and how their equipment is operated.

I.D. Systems