New Products

Forklift Touch Display Module

Crown Equipment Corp. has introduced a larger, more robust display module for its forklifts equipped with Crown’s InfoLink fleet and operator management system.

Crown Equipment Corp. has introduced a larger, more robust display module for its forklifts equipped with Crown’s InfoLink fleet and operator management system. The InfoLink 7" Touch Display Module offers greater functionality and an interface designed to simplify onboarding, maximize productivity and reinforce safety.

With the adjustable color LCD display, intuitive and easy-to-read menus and configurable widgets enable operators to customize their screen and receive context-sensitive alerts to increase engagement with the forklift. Three programmable-performance modes, as well as multiple language support, allow for equipment operation to be tailored to each user.

An operator checklist with images at login helps ensure inspection compliance, while on-screen safety reminders and Dynamic Coaching messaging during operation reinforce operator training and deliver real-time feedback to operators. Built-in wireless connectivity provides access to enterprise networks and allows sharing of real-time data for productivity tracking and preventive service, among many other uses. Wireless firmware downloads ensure new features can be leveraged for additional functionality and accommodate future application requirements as user needs evolve.

