BEUMER Group has introduced the BEUMER fillpac FFS form fill seal system both for the high-capacity range of up to 2,600 bags per hour and for low throughputs starting from 1,800 bags per hour.

The machine forms a ready-made PE tubular film into a bag and fills it with engineering plastics like PE, PP, PA or PS granules. Reliable and gentle filling is also possible for salts or fertilisers.

The pellets are then weighed before the filling process. For this, the BEUMER fillpac FSS is equipped with an electronic calibration-capable weighing unit. Then the system seals the bags with a weight of up to 25 kg.

