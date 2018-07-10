Freight Dimensioning Solution

QubeVu has introduced PalletPro 4x4, an automated, high-speed, certified-accurate dimensioning solution for palletized freight. It is said to be accurate on any parcel or pallet shape, up to 4x4x6 feet, including cubes, tubes, polybags, and irregular bundled or stacked items.

With a scan head that can be ceiling or pole mounted, the PalletPro provides instant dimensions without requiring object alignment. It comes with turnkey integration with popular shipping software.

With PalletPro, shippers can prevent revenue loss on oversized freight, optimize stacking in LTL orders, and automatically measure irregularly shaped shipments. It can be integrated with a new or existing scale, and can also capture images for tracking, verification and claim protection.

QubeVu