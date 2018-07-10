Menu
QubeVu PalletPro 4x4
New Products

Freight Dimensioning Solution

QubeVu has introduced PalletPro 4x4, an automated, high-speed, certified-accurate dimensioning solution for palletized freight.

QubeVu has introduced PalletPro 4x4, an automated, high-speed, certified-accurate dimensioning solution for palletized freight. It is said to be accurate on any parcel or pallet shape, up to 4x4x6 feet, including cubes, tubes, polybags, and irregular bundled or stacked items.

With a scan head that can be ceiling or pole mounted, the PalletPro provides instant dimensions without requiring object alignment. It comes with turnkey integration with popular shipping software.

With PalletPro, shippers can prevent revenue loss on oversized freight, optimize stacking in LTL orders, and automatically measure irregularly shaped shipments. It can be integrated with a new or existing scale, and can also capture images for tracking, verification and claim protection.

QubeVu

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
CRE-599
Heavy-Duty AGV
Jul 24, 2018
Rite-Hite TS5000
Trailer Stabilizer
Jul 24, 2018
JLG Fork-Mounted Extendable Truss
Fork-Mounted Telehandler Attachment
Jul 23, 2018
Vestil single fork pallet lifter
Single Fork Pallet Lifter
Jul 18, 2018