Freight Tendering App

Uber Freight has introduced a platform that allows shippers to access the Uber Freight network and manage shipments directly from their desktop.

Uber Freight’s new platform gives shippers of all sizes a direct connection to Uber Freight’s carrier network, enabling them to see instant upfront load pricing, tender a load with only a few clicks and track their shipment from start to finish. Shippers using Uber Freight can:

Tender a load in seconds: Create and tender loads with just a few clicks and reduce the time and energy it takes to book a shipment.

See instant marketplace pricing: Get instant and transparent price quotes for shipments. Uber Freight’s rates are based on market conditions and other factors and generated in real-time.

Access Uber Freight’s network of carriers and drivers: All loads tendered through the shipper platform are backed by Uber Freight’s network of carriers.

Track freight in real-time: Track shipments online at any time of day, with automatic notifications for major milestones.

Streamline document management: Upon delivery, necessary documents and paperwork are automatically organized and stored for instant and future access.

