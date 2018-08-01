GHS Label Compliance Tool

Menu
OnlineLabels.com has launched a label generator tool for companies handling hazardous chemicals. The new resource will allow users to create a label compliant with the Globally Harmonized Standard (GHS) of hazard safety.

The GHS generator tool is designed to provide organizations of all sizes a way to comply with international standards. The tool assists users with pre-written hazard statements and auto-generated pictograms.  

To generate a GHS chemical label, users:

• Select the substance that requires labeling by choosing from a predetermined list or by entering their own.

• Choose the appropriate GHS-approved hazard statements, details and supplier identifications.

• Review the information.

• Generate a PDF of the label, choose a download size, and print.

