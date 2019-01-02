Global Supply Chain Ecosystem Solutions

Blume Global has introduced new solutions to power a real-time, collaborative global supply chain ecosystem. With Blume solutions, users can leverage advanced technologies including artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive and accelerate visibility, orchestration, fulfillment and settlement across the supply chain.

Blume Assets (REZ-1) enables carriers, service providers as well as any enterprise, such as retail customers that own assets, to manage their key assets, including containers, chassis, trailers and more, across the entire lifecycle.

Blume Logistics enables users to execute all aspects of logistics across the supply chain, including first- and last-mile visibility and fulfillment.

Blume Visibility delivers end-to-end visibility across inventory and shipments, including in-motion inventory.

Blume Optimization enables routing and asset utilization, reduces costs and enables agility in capacity planning.

Blume Finance enables transparency and visibility for freight audit and pay, automating transactions, verification and settlement.

Blume Digital Platform is a data-driven platform that connects trading partners in a neutral, collaborative supply chain ecosystem to drive value and growth.

Blume Universe is an AI-powered, next-generation command center for real-time insights, automated exception management and predictive analytics to drive efficiencies through automation and deliver business value through predictive capabilities.

Blume Global