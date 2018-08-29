Goods-to-Person AGV

Swisslog’s CarryPick KMP600 AGV is an automated storage and order fulfillment system that is a flexible, scalable asset for multi-channel fulfillment operations.

CarryPick’s automated guided vehicles continuously supply workstations with mobile racks. This approach to automation supports different sizes and weights of products, provides the ability to add racks and AGVs quickly as storage volume increases, and enables equipment to be moved from one warehouse to another.

The CarryPick system’s new KMP 600 AGV was developed in close collaboration between KUKA and Swisslog and is manufactured by KUKA. The new AGV’s capabilities include:

• A fully integrated system that includes not only the vehicle but the system software.

• Comprehensive service by the KUKA and Swisslog global support network.

• Increased battery run-time and reduced ecological footprint through weight reduction.

• System stability for reduction in downtime and better WIFI capabilities.

Swisslog