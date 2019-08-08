Steel King Industries Inc. has introduced Steel Guard heavy duty guard rail, suitable for protecting people, product and physical plant from collisions.

Some of the applications for Steel Guard include worker areas, aisles, work platforms, in-plant offices, and building walls, as well as HVAC and electrical panels and equipment, conveyors, and so much more.

Steel Guard is available in either single or double heights. Four center post options are offered, including standard, standard offset, end offset and side offset. Companies can also pick their desired rail lengths; choose either a bolted or lift-out rail; and select the right configuration from straight, optional side angled, and vertically angled options.

