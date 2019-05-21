Big Ass Fans has introduced the Double LED Bay Light, a high-bay light.

Double LED Bay Light’s thermodynamic design dissipates heat quickly and keeps light shining bright.

It features three mounting options (aircraft cable, pendant and flush), rotatable modules providing various angles of light distribution (including full 180° rotation for 100% uplighting), and five interchangeable lens options to shape and direct light where it needs to go.

With a max temperature rating of 149 ℉ (65 ℃) and light output for over 150,000 hours (17 years of 24/7 operation), Double LED Bay Light can hang from the highest ceiling without flickering, breaking, or overheating.

Big Ass Fans