Menu
Big Ass Fans Double LED Bay Light.jpg
New Products

High-Bay Light

Big Ass Fans has introduced the Double LED Bay Light, a high-bay light.

Big Ass Fans has introduced the Double LED Bay Light, a high-bay light.

Double LED Bay Light’s thermodynamic design dissipates heat quickly and keeps light shining bright.

It features three mounting options (aircraft cable, pendant and flush), rotatable modules providing various angles of light distribution (including full 180° rotation for 100% uplighting), and five interchangeable lens options to shape and direct light where it needs to go.

With a max temperature rating of 149 ℉ (65 ℃) and light output for over 150,000 hours (17 years of 24/7 operation), Double LED Bay Light can hang from the highest ceiling without flickering, breaking, or overheating.

Big Ass Fans

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Signode Octopus Compact.png
Compact Stretch Wrapper
May 20, 2019
TouchWMS 2019.jpg
WMS Offers Real-Time Progress Reports
May 15, 2019
Oracle SCM Cloud.jpg
Supply Chain Management in the Cloud
May 14, 2019
FourKites reco-engine.jpg
On-Time Delivery Analytics Tool
May 14, 2019