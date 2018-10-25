Menu
Wiggins eBull
New Products

High-Capacity Lithium Electric Forklift

The Wiggins Yard eBull is a large capacity, zero-emissions forklift with capacity from 30,000 to 70,000 lbs.

XL Lifts is partnering with Wiggins Lift Company to distribute the Wiggins Yard eBull

Key benefits of the new Wiggins Yard eBull include:

Zero Emissions: The eBull is designed to meet even the most stringent clean air and noise reduction mandates, such as those required in California.

No Significant Downtime: The eBull uses advanced quick-charge battery technology for continuous use.

High Voltage Lithium Ion Battery Design.

Safety: Reverse backup camera, daylight strobes, optional conventional backup alarm and modern white noise generator to alert nearby pedestrians.

Operator Comfort:  A lower operator console and an AirRide seat help improve operator convenience and comfort.

Easy Service Access:  The tilt-cab design of the operator console and engine compartment allows easy access at eye level to the entire powertrain when servicing is needed.

Wiggins Information Center:  The IQAN System with its adjustable monitor keeps the operator informed about forklift performance and status.

XL Lifts

TAGS: Powered Vehicles and Forklifts
