High-Capacity Lithium Electric Forklift

XL Lifts is partnering with Wiggins Lift Company to distribute the Wiggins Yard eBull, a large capacity, zero-emissions forklift with capacity from 30,000 to 70,000 lbs.

Key benefits of the new Wiggins Yard eBull include:

Zero Emissions: The eBull is designed to meet even the most stringent clean air and noise reduction mandates, such as those required in California.

No Significant Downtime: The eBull uses advanced quick-charge battery technology for continuous use.

High Voltage Lithium Ion Battery Design.

Safety: Reverse backup camera, daylight strobes, optional conventional backup alarm and modern white noise generator to alert nearby pedestrians.

Operator Comfort: A lower operator console and an AirRide seat help improve operator convenience and comfort.

Easy Service Access: The tilt-cab design of the operator console and engine compartment allows easy access at eye level to the entire powertrain when servicing is needed.

Wiggins Information Center: The IQAN System with its adjustable monitor keeps the operator informed about forklift performance and status.

