Combilift has launched a new high-capacity powered pallet truck, the Combi-PPT, which includes an optional operator’s platform enabling stand-on or walk behind operation.

The powered pallet truck comes with standard lift capacities of 3,000 kg and 6,000 kg, with higher capacity models from 7,000kg to 16,000kg available on request.

The Combi-PPT includes a feature common to all Combilift’s pedestrian models: its multi-position tiller arm. This enables the operator to stand at the side of the unit rather than at the rear, giving operators visibility of even the bulkiest loads and their surroundings. The operator’s position also eliminates any possibility of crush risk when working in confined areas and prevents product damage.

The Combi-PPT’s automatic folding platform is an added feature for operators when large distances have to be covered in a warehouse or production plant. It “glides” across the floor even when moving very heavy loads and its maneuverability enables tight corners to be negotiated safely.

