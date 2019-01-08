Menu
Rite-Hite Barrier Glider
High-Speed Door for Cold Storage

The Barrier Glider Cold Storage Door by Rite-Hite is a high-speed, bi-parting door that is suitable for refrigerated warehouses, food manufacturing/processing plants, grocery distribution centers and other facilities that require strict environmental control.

The Barrier Glider Door features Rite-Hite’s patented Thermal-Flex Sealing System, which provides a heated perimeter sealing design. Flexible Iso-Tek panels are 3 inches thick and rated R-10. The trolley assembly is constructed of heavy gauge round tubing and uses hourglass-shaped rollers so the panel can rotate on the track for impactability (the ability to absorb a strike). As a safety feature, the panels automatically reverse when they encounter an obstruction.

Safety is also enhanced (and heat transfer reduced) by the Barrier Glider’s fast operating speeds. Powered by a 1 HP AC motor, it moves at up to 80 inches per second when opening and 30 inches per second when closing.

Barrier Glider panels range in size from 6-foot by 8-foot up to 12-foot by 20-foot. They are available with optional 14-inch by 32-inch vision panels for increased visibility and safety.

The Barrier Glider comes standard with the Rite-Hite Graphic User Interface (GUI) door control panel. The 7-inch LCD touchscreen interface displays real-time door status and allows workers to troubleshoot settings without personal protective equipment by eliminating arc flash.

Rite-Hite


