Menu
Rite-Hite_LiteSpeed Door
New Products

High-Speed Door for Sensitive Operations

The new LiteSpeed Washdown High Performance Door by Rite-Hite is designed for easy cleaning in sensitive operations.

The new LiteSpeed Washdown High Performance Door by Rite-Hite is designed for easy cleaning in sensitive operations. Complete with curtain retention of up to 0.2 InWC, it meets clean Good Manufacturing Practices and guidelines established by the Food & Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The PVC vinyl curtain of the LiteSpeed Washdown operates on a stainless-steel frame designed without a header and motor shrouds, which are two areas notorious for harboring bacteria. The completely heat-sealed vinyl and optional urethane curtains stand up to caustic cleaning chemicals used in a typical washdown application.

The roll-up design translates into a smaller physical footprint and peak operating speeds of 65 inches/second with its 1 HP motor. The motor is coated to withstand the harshest regular cleanings. A 7-inch LCD touchscreen graphic user interface allows simple troubleshooting at the door opening.

Without any hidden metal or rigid supports and Soft Break-Away technology, the LiteSpeed Washdown delivers a safe high-speed experience. Using available safety presence sensors and an LED Countdown, personnel working near the door are likely to avoid a collision. However, if the LiteSpeed Washdown is bumped or impacted, the TRUE Auto Re-feed will automatically reconfigure the door back on its tracks. This eliminates a potential breach in a clean room environment and the downtime and costs associated with repairing a traditional door.

Additional safety features include an optional full-width vision panel to allow workers to see what’s on the other side of the door and Virtual Vision, which uses presence-sensing technology to alert workers if someone is approaching from the other side of the door.

Rite-Hite

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
LiftWise Tilt Table
Tilt Table for Weighted Tractor Tires
Sep 19, 2018
DT Research-dt372-1.jpg
Multifunctional Rugged Tablets
Sep 18, 2018
Seegrid GT10 Series 6 Plus
Autonomous Material Handling Vehicle
Sep 14, 2018
Hamilton Ergo-Tech
Ergonomic Casters & Accessories
Sep 13, 2018