High-Speed Door for Sensitive Operations

The new LiteSpeed Washdown High Performance Door by Rite-Hite is designed for easy cleaning in sensitive operations. Complete with curtain retention of up to 0.2 InWC, it meets clean Good Manufacturing Practices and guidelines established by the Food & Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The PVC vinyl curtain of the LiteSpeed Washdown operates on a stainless-steel frame designed without a header and motor shrouds, which are two areas notorious for harboring bacteria. The completely heat-sealed vinyl and optional urethane curtains stand up to caustic cleaning chemicals used in a typical washdown application.

The roll-up design translates into a smaller physical footprint and peak operating speeds of 65 inches/second with its 1 HP motor. The motor is coated to withstand the harshest regular cleanings. A 7-inch LCD touchscreen graphic user interface allows simple troubleshooting at the door opening.

Without any hidden metal or rigid supports and Soft Break-Away technology, the LiteSpeed Washdown delivers a safe high-speed experience. Using available safety presence sensors and an LED Countdown, personnel working near the door are likely to avoid a collision. However, if the LiteSpeed Washdown is bumped or impacted, the TRUE Auto Re-feed will automatically reconfigure the door back on its tracks. This eliminates a potential breach in a clean room environment and the downtime and costs associated with repairing a traditional door.

Additional safety features include an optional full-width vision panel to allow workers to see what’s on the other side of the door and Virtual Vision, which uses presence-sensing technology to alert workers if someone is approaching from the other side of the door.

Rite-Hite