IC Forklift Upgrades

Toyota Material Handling (TMH) has introduced upgrades to its line of core, mid and large internal combustion (IC) forklifts.

Technology features are a central component in the Toyota IC line upgrade, including a new standard multi-function display with increased functionality, data recording and data storage. Where previous IC models provided basic truck information, the upgraded Toyota IC line comes standard with a multi-function display, which features advanced diagnostics and password protection available for operator, administrator and service functions.

The multi-function display offers advanced onboard technology, including QR code diagnostics and operations data logs. With a simple camera scan of a QR code, the diagnostics provide a solution for identifying truck service and maintenance needs by sending instant diagnostic information and operational data to the user’s mobile device.

The Toyota Core, Mid and Large IC Forklift update also includes additional features designed to increase efficiency and reduce maintenance and downtime, including a coil-on-plug ignition system; a newly designed counterweight; fuel efficiency enhancements; standard LED headlights; and improved LED combination light options.

