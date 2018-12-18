Incline Belt Conveyor for Food and Packaging

Frazier & Son has introduced Incline Conveyors that feature stainless steel, sanitary construction with a quick release fold-out side board and belt lifter system for fast tool-less washdown. The belt’s sealed edges prevent contamination.

Incline conveyors provide gentle reliable material handling in food and packaging applications and are available in horizontal, incline and Z-shape configurations.

Frazier’s incline conveyors are designed for high-end applications with heavy-duty sanitary construction, the elimination of tubing, hollows and harborage points, continuously welded standoffs and seams, and minimal use of fasteners. The unit’s continuous carry-way support maintains control of the belt and the positive drive belting and dynamic guides ensure reliable tracking.

These inclines offer a number of design features to speed cleaning, washdown and belt changes. They include hinged belt guides, rollers and sideboards, a quick-release belt tensioner and belt lifters to raise the belt off the frame. The carry-ways lift out without tools, and the conveyor’s cantilevered frame design along with the use of a welded-splice endless belt simplifies belt removal.

Belt options include low temperature materials, straight or scoop cleats, corrugated sidewalls, guarding and enclosure options, drum or gear motor drives, as well as clean-in-place configurations.

All Frazier conveyor systems are built to meet the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) sanitary standards.

