Indoorway has introduced InSites 4.0, an indoor positioning system that provides insights about movement in manufacturing or logistics sites with nearly 20-30 cm accuracy.

It helps unlock real-time and historical data about movement within a building to deliver insights about the utilization of machines and space, as well as the activity of certain teams and shifts. Such information can be used to reduce maintenance costs improve time efficiency and reduce the risk of a dangerous incident at a plant.

InSites 4.0 uses Indoorway’s new hardware, Tags and Hubs. Tags are advanced devices, which can be attached to any tracked asset or handed over to employees. Hubs are installed on walls or ceilings to process the data. This system enables collecting information about movement, which is then presented in the intuitive, online Analytical Dashboard.

While exploring InSites 4.0 analytical tools, managers can get useful insights into complex manufacturing processes. They can examine, for example:

·        the usage rate of each unloading ramp, pathway or entrance;

·        the time spent on order picking process, loading and reloading cycles;

·        the movement of forklifts and other vehicles with in-depth mileage statistics;

·        the activity of each shift along with the time spent in a certain zone and on a given task;

·        the current utilization rate of the temporary storage zone.

Such data might be used to ensure optimized use of crucial resources, forecast health and safety hazards and standardize employees’ workcyclse.

