Steel King Industries has introduced the ScrapHopper addition to its industrial steel container line.

Steel King Industries has introduced the ScrapHopper addition to its industrial steel container line. It features two-way entry tubes, fully rotatable heavy-duty casters, and a push handle for enhanced maneuverability.

Each unit features a 4,000 pound capacity. ScrapHopper is available in two standard sizes: 32” x 40” x 24” and 40” x 48” x 24” and comes in four standard colors—vista green, precaution blue, poppy and yellow.

Steel King’s standard ScrapHopper model is meant for use with solids, but can be fitted with an optional drain plug and manufactured with a fully welded interior for use with liquid products.

Steel King Industries Inc.

 

