Integrated Data & Diagnostics

RateLinx has introduced its new supply chain process, Logistics in 3D: Diagnose, Develop, Deploy, which helps companies diagnose complex problems with integrated data, and then develop and deploy strategies to solve the issues and create competitive advantage.

RateLinx integrates data from multiple data streams in real time using the company’s end-to-end DaaS approach. Logistics in 3D allows companies to uncover the root cause of the problem and unlock savings throughout the supply chain.

Guided by the RateLinx Managed Services team, the first step is to diagnose the underlying problem by asking the right questions and collecting data using the Intelligent Invoice Management system (IIM). Diagnosis is usually completed in 30 days. Then, based on what the data reveals, RateLinx collaborates with the company to develop the strategy. Prior to deployment, if data modeling is needed to gain additional insight, this is completed in 2-3 days. After the strategy is deployed, IIM provides intelligent reporting in real-time that indicates potential cost leaks and how to avoid unintended consequences.

