SupplyPro has introduced SupplySystem Intelligent Software for inventory management. SupplySystem IS replaces the existing SupplyPort software.

SupplySystem IS features a completely new interface that offers the familiar, modern navigation found on most mobile apps and websites. It has been designed to be easy to learn and easy to use; the navigation menus are extendable to support future enhancements.

The software’s new SupplyInsight analytics and dashboard feature delivers actionable business insights that support real-time decisions, to reduce costs and increase profits. The case management feature offers visibility to distributors and customers for support requests. Distributor sales representatives will benefit from easy access to their customers’ order status and history, along with any support ticket resolution status.

Key features include:

Up-to-Date Supplier Product Data: Manufacturers’ catalogs can be loaded into the SupplySystem IS Product Information Management System (PIM) to simplify the process of loading, enhancing and maintaining supplier product data. PIM data includes descriptions, technical specifications, requirements, images, dimensions and weights.

Automated Order Fulfillment: SupplySystem IS provides visibility into every step of the order, provisioning, shipping and support processes. Order completion status can be tracked throughout the manufacturing and provisioning process, with scheduled ship and delivery dates dynamically adjusted as each stage is completed. In addition, standard customer configurations can be saved, re-loaded, modified as required and re-processed.

Analytics for Increased Business Intelligence: A new SupplyInsight dashboard can graphically display critical data on a single screen. Information can be aggregated by audience, enabling distributors to monitor data related to customer order status and/or inventory turnover while customers can focus on local inventory and consumption. Dashboards and alerts can be displayed on a computer, a mobile phone or even a watch.

Enhanced Support Request Ticket Management: Support requests and service tickets can now be tracked from inception to resolution. A new case management function allows SupplyPro customers to track the resolution status of their tickets.

