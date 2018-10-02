Intelligent Touchscreen Label Printer

SATO has launched the FX3-LX, a cloud-connected touchscreen label printer that can be operated without the need of a PC. It has been engineered with the needs of manufacturing and logistics workplaces in mind.

SATO has designed the 3-inch FX3-LX label printer to be highly intuitive and customizable for companies that expect a consumer-level user experience. With support for the SATO Application Enabled Printing (AEP) enterprise label printing platform, the printer enables apps specialized for various work environments that can be accessed intuitively as you would with a smart device.

The durable, portable device has a small footprint allowing users to print labels anywhere they are required around the workplace. With its multi-lingual display and 7-inch TFT full-color touchscreen and ability to load original training videos, it gives operators on-demand insight into operational procedures to render training virtually unnecessary.

FX3-LX also supports the cloud-based maintenance service, SOS (SATO Online Services), allowing identification of issues before they cause downtime, visualization of printer status and asset management. This add-on service helps ensure stable operations and peace of mind for the user.

