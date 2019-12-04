Inventory Cycle Count System

TouchPath has launched TouchCount, an everyday, continuous cycle count system that can be used to keep a current and accurate, 360-degree view of warehouse inventory.

TouchCount can be integrated with and post cycle count results to most ERP systems, recording cycle count data from all types of warehouse data capture device. It can live-count inventory with no production stoppages and with zero disruption to live warehouse product flows.

It can be customized to support company-specific working practices.

