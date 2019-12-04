Skip navigation
Menu
TouchPath-logo.jpg
New Products

Inventory Cycle Count System

TouchPath has launched TouchCount, a continuous cycle count system that can be used to keep a current and accurate, 360-degree view of warehouse inventory.

TouchPath has launched TouchCount, an everyday, continuous cycle count system that can be used to keep a current and accurate, 360-degree view of warehouse inventory.

TouchCount can be integrated with and post cycle count results to most ERP systems, recording cycle count data from all types of warehouse data capture device. It can live-count inventory with no production stoppages and with zero disruption to live warehouse product flows.

It can be customized to support company-specific working practices.

TouchPath

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Zebra HD4000.jpg
Wearables for WMS
Dec 03, 2019
CargoSmart Connected Reefer.jpg
Intelligent Reefer Cargo Management
Nov 21, 2019
Teguar Rugged Tablet.jpg
Rugged Tablets for Inventory Management
Nov 20, 2019
Camso Solideal PON_555 and PON 550.jpg
Non-marking Press-on Forklift Tires
Nov 20, 2019