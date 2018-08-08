Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution

Manhattan Associates Inc. has announced updates to its Manhattan Active Inventory solution designed to help retailers optimize inventory in an increasingly complex omnichannel environment.

Manhattan’s Inventory Demand Forecasting and Replenishment solution has been enhanced with a new approach to optimizing inventory that accounts for today’s demand patterns and modern fulfillment strategies.

The company’s Omnichannel Inventory Optimization solution constantly monitors and automatically adjusts inventory strategies. Using this insight, retailers can accurately position inventory across the network to maximize sales opportunities and satisfy customers, while minimizing costs.

Manhattan has also introduced its Buyer Workbench, an advanced data visualization tool that gives wholesale and distribution companies a holistic view of how inventory, demand and service levels impact their businesses. It proactively updates users on company performance and provides deep insight into a company’s supply chain to identify areas for improvement.

