Label Printing Scales & Indicators

Adam Equipment has introduced the BKT line, which will work in tandem with the newly-released AE 503 weighing indicator and its integrated label printer.

Combining a full suite of weighing applications with a built-in label printer into a single compact solution, the 11 models of BKT scales and the AE 503 indicator are suitable for all manufacturing, shipping, packing and distribution needs. It offers the capability to fully customize label designs including output in English, French, German or Spanish, as well as the addition of barcodes, QR codes, pictures and logos.

The BKT line comprises 11 different models, ranging in capacities from 16lb/8kg to 1,320lb/600kg and readabilities from 0.0002lb/0.1g to 0.1lb/0.05kg with three platform sizes (11.8 x 15.7”/300 x 400mm, 15.7 x 19.7”/400 x 500mm and 23.6 x 31.5”/600 x 800mm).

Features include two Hold modes: one for weighing moving objects (such as animals), and Peak Hold, which measures the highest amount of force something can withstand (such as how much force a cardboard box can take before buckling damaging its contents).

The die-cast aluminum base and stainless steel platform of the BKT, along with the sturdy, lightweight ABS plastic housing of the AE 503, are made to stand up to industrial conditions. The pair can be placed on a bench or on the floor, with the indicator attached to the included pillar.

The AE 503 incorporates a sealed keypad with a large, backlit LCD screen featuring 1.3”-tall digits, with a color-coded keypad. The indicator offers a hold function and provides 10 weighing units (grams, kilograms, pounds, ounces, lb:oz, carats, drams, mommes, taels and tons).

Adam Equipment