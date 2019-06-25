Large Material Racks for Scissor Lifts

JLG Industries Inc. has introduced material racks for Large Rough Terrain (LRT) and Rough Terrain (RT) Scissor Lifts. The racks allow operators to transport larger materials around the workplace in a safer and more organized manner.

The racks offer a durable solution for transporting items, featuring nylon straps to hold heavy materials in place. Rated for outdoor use, they include a foldable cradle that accommodates a variety of building supplies including piping and flat materials. For wide panels, the racks feature extendable arms for loading.

To ensure extra-large materials can be transported easily, racks include fixed deck footers that allow the extension deck to expand and retract. The racks can support up to 860 pounds of material while allowing two operators in the platform. Large material racks are suitable for a variety of applications including construction, demolition, HVAC maintenance, plumbing installation and electrical work.

JLG Industries Inc.