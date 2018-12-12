Lean Warehouse and Manufacturing Management System

TouchPath has launched TouchManufacturer, a fully integrated, lean manufacturing management system that can be implemented by both discrete and process manufacturers. TouchManufacturer uses smart TouchPath technology to manage the manufacturing process and measure its performance for each user.

TouchManufacturer captures data in a timely and accurate manner for all stages of the manufacturing process. Its inventory control, warehouse performance system tracks raw materials, work in progress, finished goods and shipments in real time and helps increase visibility throughout the order fulfilment cycle, improving shipping performance and reducing paperwork, inventory/picking errors, transport and administrative costs.

TouchManufacturer’s manufacturing execution system records and displays machine control and other shop floor data accurately and in real time, continuously monitoring production status to enable leaner manufacturing, at lower cost and with less waste. Its advanced, open-industry-standard communications makes shop floor machine data available to manufacturing requirements planning systems, in real time.

