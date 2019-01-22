Menu
Yale-Vision_Mobile-Dashboard
New Products

Lift Truck Telemetry Mobile App

Yale Materials Handling Corp. has introduced a mobile app for its Yale Vision telemetry solution.

Yale Materials Handling Corp. has introduced a mobile app for its Yale Vision telemetry solution. The app works as a companion to the existing Yale Vision desktop portal, bringing data-driven insights and management functionality to the warehouse floor for more efficient fleet management.

Smart dashboards make large data sets and information more manageable via smartphones, eliminating the need to get to a laptop or work station for critical information and site analysis. Users can view fleet utilization metrics in near-real time and receive notifications from the app when events occur like impacts or errors on pre-shift safety checklists.

The mobile app is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, and comes at no additional charge to Yale Vision users.

Yale Materials Handling Corp.

TAGS: Powered Vehicles and Forklifts
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Big Ass Fans Pivot 2.0
Industrial Fan for Hard-to-Reach Spaces
Jan 17, 2019
LiftWise6500WheelHandler
Wheel Handler for Large Tires
Jan 16, 2019
JDA-Luminate
Retail Store Inventory Optimizer
Jan 15, 2019
Smartrac_logo
Retail-Optimized RAIN RFID
Jan 14, 2019