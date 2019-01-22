Lift Truck Telemetry Mobile App

Yale Materials Handling Corp. has introduced a mobile app for its Yale Vision telemetry solution. The app works as a companion to the existing Yale Vision desktop portal, bringing data-driven insights and management functionality to the warehouse floor for more efficient fleet management.

Smart dashboards make large data sets and information more manageable via smartphones, eliminating the need to get to a laptop or work station for critical information and site analysis. Users can view fleet utilization metrics in near-real time and receive notifications from the app when events occur like impacts or errors on pre-shift safety checklists.

The mobile app is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, and comes at no additional charge to Yale Vision users.

