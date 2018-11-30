Menu
Dematic-Light-Directed-Fulfillment
New Products

Light-Directed Picking System

Dematic has introduced a light-directed picking system for order fulfillment.

Dematic has introduced a light-directed picking system for order fulfillment. It includes enhancements that support increased picking efficiencies, higher pick rates and more operational flexibility.

It is a standardized, pre-engineered solution that can be configured as a pick-to-light or a put-to-light method of piece and case picking.

The system is managed and directed by Dematic iQ Warehouse Execution System (WES). The WES software manages and directs the picking staff while synchronizing workflows to accommodate the priorities and demands of order fulfillment. Dematic iQ optimizes the light-directed picking process to reduce order processing time, accommodate peaks in order volume, enable increased order accuracy and align tasks to meet demand.

New features include dynamic zone balancing, active order hand-off, and operator enter/exit. Dynamic zone balancing allows operators to be more efficient since the software expands or contracts the picks zone boundaries to accommodate work load. Active order hand-off provides operators with the ability to turn over picking tasks to another operator. Operator enter/exit permits operators to be inserted or removed at any point in the system to accommodate peaks in activity or low volume activity.

Dematic

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Basin Commerce - Conduit
Bulk Freight Purchasing Platform
Nov 30, 2018
Tive data sharing
Visibility into Supply Chain Data
Nov 29, 2018
Savi-Locate
Sensors for IoT Asset Tracking
Nov 28, 2018
QubeVu MATRIX dashboard
Dimensioning Software
Nov 28, 2018