Dematic has introduced a light-directed picking system for order fulfillment. It includes enhancements that support increased picking efficiencies, higher pick rates and more operational flexibility.

It is a standardized, pre-engineered solution that can be configured as a pick-to-light or a put-to-light method of piece and case picking.

The system is managed and directed by Dematic iQ Warehouse Execution System (WES). The WES software manages and directs the picking staff while synchronizing workflows to accommodate the priorities and demands of order fulfillment. Dematic iQ optimizes the light-directed picking process to reduce order processing time, accommodate peaks in order volume, enable increased order accuracy and align tasks to meet demand.

New features include dynamic zone balancing, active order hand-off, and operator enter/exit. Dynamic zone balancing allows operators to be more efficient since the software expands or contracts the picks zone boundaries to accommodate work load. Active order hand-off provides operators with the ability to turn over picking tasks to another operator. Operator enter/exit permits operators to be inserted or removed at any point in the system to accommodate peaks in activity or low volume activity.

