Creform Corp. has developed a lighted workstation for a quality inspection application. The inspection table shown is used to inspect wood veneer used in the aircraft/aerospace industry.

The workstation is built with a heavy-duty frame constructed by Creform’s 42 mm pipe and joint system. The structure is angle-braced for added strength and rigidity. Its dimensions are 120” L x 60” W x 36” T with a distributed load capacity of 500 lb. A half-inch clear plastic provides the durable work surface and is set at a comfortable work height for the associates.

The workstation features six 48 in. long LED lights mounted below the work surface on a 28mm Creform substructure. These lights penetrate through the wood veneer. making imperfections easier to spot.

Below the work surface is a Creform power strip that features eight plugs that are breaker protected and operate at 120 volts. The workstation sits on six 6 in. bolt-on casters for easy movement, housekeeping or quick reconfiguration.

Creform Corp.