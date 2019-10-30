Linerless Warehouse Rack Relabeling

ID Label Inc. has introduced Eco Beam Renew, a linerless version of its warehouse rack cover-up solution. Eco Beam Renew applies directly over old or damaged warehouse labels, eliminating the need for warehouse workers to scrape old labels or chemically treating beams prior to relabeling.

Eco Beam Renew is manufactured without a liner backing to eliminate excess environmental waste. It features a metalized backing that eliminates show-through and ensures accurate scans from newly applied labels. It also features an easy-release surface.

It is available in continuous rolls or with easy-tear perforations. It can be manufactured in standard or custom colors to match or contrast a facility’s current warehouse racking.

