Lithium Forklift Battery System

Navitas Systems has introduced its Starlifter Lithium deep cycle forklift battery system, specifically engineered for the material handling market. Starlifter is designed for rapid recharging, so one battery serves two- and three-shift operations without need of changing out.

Starlifter recharges in one hour, compared to 16 hours for lead acid. Starlifter also enjoys a 40% runtime improvement in cold warehouses.

Features include:

Zero maintenance—no watering, no hydrogen off-gassing ; no dry-out in high temps

Very long cycle life

Higher round trip efficiency

Use of one lithium battery per truck, which never needs to be removed from the truck.

Navitas Systems