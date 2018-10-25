Menu
Navitas-Systems-Starlifter
New Products

Lithium Forklift Battery System

Navitas Systems has introduced its Starlifter Lithium deep cycle forklift battery system, specifically engineered for the material handling market.

Navitas Systems has introduced its Starlifter Lithium deep cycle forklift battery system, specifically engineered for the material handling market. Starlifter is designed for rapid recharging, so one battery serves two- and three-shift operations without need of changing out.

Starlifter recharges in one hour, compared to 16 hours for lead acid. Starlifter also enjoys a 40% runtime improvement in cold warehouses.

Features include:

Zero maintenance—no watering, no hydrogen off-gassing ; no dry-out in high temps

Very long cycle life

Higher round trip efficiency

Use of one lithium battery per truck, which never needs to be removed from the truck.

Navitas Systems

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
D3 Engineering - rugged-camera-module
Miniature Camera for Trucks and Forklifts
Oct 25, 2018
Wiggins eBull
High-Capacity Lithium Electric Forklift
Oct 24, 2018
deliverycircle-logo
SaaS Platform for Last-Mile Delivery
Oct 18, 2018
Rite-Hite DirectDrive
Silent, Oil-free HVLS Fan
Oct 17, 2018