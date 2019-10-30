Load Stabilizing Stretch Wrapper

Skip navigation
Signode has introduced the H. BÖHL orbital stretch wrapper, which eliminates loose fill packaging material by providing load stability.

The product is first placed on a suitable tray, with material type, size and weight determined by product, and placed inside the wrapper. The orbital design wraps the stretch film over and under the product, tightly securing it to the tray.

After the product is placed in the outer box it is safely secured, minimizing or in some cases eliminating additional product protection or dunnage.

Signode

