Dynamic Systems has upgraded its SIMBA Logistics module that uses barcodes to manage inventory and shipping for the SIMBA Production, Traceability and Inventory System. Previously the logistics module used with SIMBA was a batch system, designed to collect data and upload it to the SIMBA Office module. This version works in real-time, increasing the speed of inventory management and shipping by communicating to the database immediately.

SIMBA Logistics, in the bi-directional real-time connection to the SIMBA Office database, can pull information from the database, including customer information, product and inventory, and sales orders. SIMBA tracks inventory moves, storage locations and shipping and has a feature to count inventory and print a discrepancy report. The application is designed to reside on an Android mobile device.

New on the SIMBA Logistics mobile application is the ability to print labels on the fly when palletizing cartons or when a label has been damaged. It handles carton returns (unload and return to stock) on the fly. It can work in the warehouse, in coolers and freezers and on the loading dock, providing real-time inventory information.

Key results from upgrading to the new SIMBA Logistics include increased productivity; the ability to get real-time, accurate inventory information on the fly; elimination of errors; and mobile print capability.

Dynamic Systems Inc.