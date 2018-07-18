Long-Range RFID Reader

Nortech has introduced a long-range reader based on semi active RFID technology, which enables automatic vehicle identification at distances of up to 33 feet (10 meters) and speeds of up to 125 mph.

The TRANSIT Ultimate from Nedap is a high-end reader and is designed to operate in both high security applications and demanding vehicular access control applications. It is also designed to perform under harsh environmental conditions.

It is suitable for use in such applications as priority vehicle control, industrial site access control, fleet management, distribution centers, vehicle access control.

It features a built-in antenna, an integrated read range adjustment board and a variety of communication interfaces. The identification lobe of the reader is a directed beam, offering precise determination of the detection area.

To work alongside the TRANSIT Ultimate, Nedap has designed five different tags to suit all environments. These are the Booster, Compact Tags, Window Button and Switch and the Heavy Duty Tag ISO.

