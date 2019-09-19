Low Profile Bi-Directional AGV

Creform has introduced the CA-B50100-NSI AGV, the newest edition to its lineup of material handling AGV systems. The new model is a bi-directional AGV that provides more flexibility for movement along its guidepath as it can travel in both directions and when necessary rotate in place. The dual drive wheels also give this AGV higher load capacity and the ability to travel laterally.

Both ends of the AGV are guided as each of the dual drive wheels independently follows the guidepath. This high level of control reduces the amount of space that the AGV requires when routing especially in turns or space restrictive areas. It can optionally be controlled remotely via a smart phone, tablet or ProFace Remote HMI and can travel at speeds up to 50 m/min. and has an estimated towing capacity of 2,222 lb. (1,000 kg).

The CA-B50100-NSI measures 10” H x 20” W x 78” L (272 mm x 505 mm x 1986 mm) and follows a magnetic guidepath that is surface mounted or embedded in floor. The unit has an electro-mechanical emergency and parking braking system and has a minimum turning radius of 31.5 in. (800 mm) and 11.8 in. (300 mm) only in the lateral direction traveling at a slow speed. The AGV is powered by 24V batteries.

The unit meets safety CAT3 requirements, comes with 16-view laser scanners for obstacle detection, flashing lights, E-stops and an audible warning to alert nearby associates.

Creform Corp.