Bison Group has launched the C-Lift M Series, a manual container lift solution that enables shippers and container handlers to lift containers independently in any location.

The C-Lift M Series lifts all shipping container types, sizes and weights up to 44,000 lb. Manually operated, the C-Lift M Series has no electronics or hydraulics to maintain, and is suitable for sites handling low container volumes.

The tripod base gives stability on rough ground while wheels make the A-frames portable after they are assembled. The A-frame design includes certified chain hoists. The M Series packs down into a compact unit for transport, either on a pickup truck or inside the container itself.

The M Series is engineered to lift all ISO container types and sizes, including ISO tanks, high cubes and 53 footers.

