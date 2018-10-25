Miniature Camera for Trucks and Forklifts

D3 Engineering has introduced its miniature FPD-Link III camera for transportation and industrial vision systems. The DesignCore D3RCM-OV10640-953 Rugged Camera Module is suitable for mirror replacement and camera monitoring systems (CMS) on trucks, industrial vehicles and heavy machinery for transportation, material handling and other applications.

The 1.3MP sealed camera module features an OmniVision OV10640 image sensor with Texas Instruments FPD-Link III SerDes for full digital performance. RAW output and full HDR support deliver images in diverse and difficult lighting conditions. Power over coax (PoC) with multiplexed video stream and control channel simplifies integration.

The rugged camera module features thermal management for use in harsh environments. The sealed housing with integrated FAKRA connector is designed to meet IP69K standards.

Small and lightweight, the D3RCM-OV10640-953 Rugged Camera Module measures less than 40 x 24 x 30 mm. It weighs less than 10 g excluding lens. It is available with wide angle (194.6°) field of view and narrow angle (52°) field of view lens options.

D3 rugged camera modules are manufactured with actively aligned optics and 100% unit inspection. They are designed to deliver cost-effective vision in performance-critical products, with long lifetime availability and support.

Applications for the camera include ADAS and safety systems for industrial vehicles: 360° surround view, blind spot detection, object recognition, smart rear view, stitched mirrors, digital mirrors, and industrial backup cameras.

