Modular Forklift Battery Charger

Crown Equipment Corp. has introduced the V-HFM3 Series of modular battery chargers for lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries. The chargers are designed to help facility and maintenance managers reduce energy costs and extend the life of their forklift batteries.

Ease of use is enhanced through automatic voltage sensing technology that identifies a battery upon connection and intelligently applies the correct charging profile from 24-96 volt without the use of a monitoring device. The V-HFM3 Series models require a smaller footprint and are lighter in weight compared to prior models. The product supports conventional, opportunity, fast and lithium-ion charging approaches depending upon the needs of the facility.

Users receive their charger preconfigured to their unique specifications including AC input, charge profile, connector size and color, and DC cable length. Management and maintenance are accomplished through a web-browser accessible interface allowing facility and maintenance managers to configure, monitor and complete diagnostics from their phone, tablet or desktop computer and without special apps, cables or software.

Additional accessories are available including a wired remote control for facilities storing chargers above batteries or in hard-to-reach locations, tower light kit for viewing charging status from a distance, and a battery monitoring identification device for greater control of battery health and longevity through more advanced reporting capabilities, simplified equalization approaches, and temperature adjustment for variable environments.

Crown Equipment Corp.